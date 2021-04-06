 Skip to main content
Vancouver police officer faces assault, obstruction charges after arrest

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
A Vancouver police officer has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and attempting to obstruct justice.

The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Jonathan Kempton has been charged after the arrest of a shoplifting suspect in May 2019.

The service says in a statement on Tuesday that the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to the officer.

It says two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving were sworn on Monday.

Because the case is now before the courts, the prosecution service says no other details surrounding the allegations will be released.

Kempton is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on May 4.

