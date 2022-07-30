A member of the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) speaks to other investigators at the scene of a police involved shooting in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckDARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Police in Vancouver shot and injured a man Saturday after an officer was allegedly attacked with a weapon while on patrol in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Const. Tania Visintin says in a statement two officers were sitting in their patrol vehicle Saturday morning when a man carrying a weapon struck one of the officers through an open window.

She says during the altercation, one officer fired shots.

Visintin says the officer suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital, while a 53-year-old man was also taken to hospital and will remain in custody.

She says a second officer who arrived at the scene to assist police was assaulted by a bystander but was not seriously injured.

Visintin says the incident is now under investigation by the Vancouver department’s major crime section and B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office.