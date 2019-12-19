New federal restrictions aim to crack down on teen vaping

The federal government announced Thursday it will ban all promotions of vaping products in spaces where young people could see them, including social media, in response to rapidly rising rates of teen e-cigarette use. But the government will not place any new restrictions on the sale of flavoured e-cigarette products.
Ottawa will also require e-cigarettes to carry mandatory health warnings to ensure young people understand the products carry serious health risks. Products will also have to be child-resistant and the nicotine concentration will be limited to limit the risks to children who accidentally ingest e-liquid.
While flavours were not included in the announcement, Health Minister Patty Hajdu’s office said they will likely be coming out with new regulations on that issue in the coming months.
The news comes as new federal survey results show a marked increase in the number of young people who vape. One in five, or 20 per cent, of students in Gr. 7-12 said they had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, according to the 2018-19 Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey. That’s a major increase from 10 per cent in 2016-17. There were about two million students from 10 provinces involved in the survey.
Sixteen per cent of students said they had used both e-cigarettes and cigarettes in the past, up from 13 per cent in 2016-17.
The federal government has faced mounting pressure in recent months to crack down on the vaping industry in response to the rising rates of teen vaping. Many parents and schools say they are struggling to stop young people from using e-cigarettes and major health organizations, such as the Canadian Medical Association, Canadian Cancer Society and Heart and Stroke Foundation have called on Ottawa to ban advertisements and flavours.
Under the proposed changes, vaping promotions would only be permitted in specialty vape shops that are only accessible to adults. Online promotions would also be restricted to websites that restrict access to minors, although it’s unclear how this would be enforced.
That means social media posts about vaping products would no longer be permitted. A recent Globe and Mail investigation found that many e-cigarette companies promote their products on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms where young people have access. Some companies use paid influencers to conduct product giveaways and promote the use of e-cigarettes.
The changes also mean advertisements in convenience stores, public transit, gas stations and other public places will no longer be permitted.
Health Canada also sent a warning to the vaping industry Thursday saying they need to do a better job at complying with federal law. A recent inspection blitz found more than 80 per cent of specialty vape shops are selling and promoting products that violate federal vaping rules. The most common infractions include promoting e-cigarette flavours that could appeal to young people, including candy or dessert-flavoured products, and the use of testimonials or endorsements to promote products. Under federal law, “testimonials” refers to the use of people, animals or characters.
Inspectors seized more than 80,000 units of non-complaint products, the letter said.
“This level of non-compliance is unacceptable,” wrote Krista Locke, the director general of the consumer products and controlled substances directorate at Health Canada.