 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Vast majority of Quebeckers believe First Nations face discrimination: survey

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, speaks to the media about a survey on Quebecers attitudes toward First Nations at a news conference on Aug. 12, 2020 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The vast majority of non-Indigenous Quebeckers recognize that First Nations members in the province are subject to racism or discrimination, survey results released Wednesday suggest.

The survey conducted by polling firm Leger for the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador found that 92 per cent of respondents agreed that Indigenous communities face racism or discrimination.

Eight out of 10 Quebeckers have a positive opinion of First Nations, but 58 per cent say they don’t have an understanding of the issues facing those communities.

Story continues below advertisement

More than half believe relations between non-Indigenous Quebeckers and First Nations are poor, and 91 per cent believe the provincial government has an important role to play in repairing and maintaining relations.

Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, says he was surprised by some of the results, which he says demonstrate a greater understanding of the plight faced by First Nations.

“I think the fact that we have such a high number of people thinking that First Nations are victims of racism and discrimination is, to me, good news,” Chief Picard told a news conference announcing the results.

“I feel the public opinion is more aware of our situations and realities, and the kind of challenges that we have and obstacles that we have when dealing with governments.”

Eighty per cent of respondents believe First Nations people face additional obstacles, and 70 per cent believe First Nations members are not treated the same as non-Indigenous Quebeckers in social structures.

“It bodes well for the future,” Chief Picard said. “The opinion of Quebeckers has changed a lot and the survey confirms they are much more sensitive than their political representatives and they are also more open to dialogue and to finding real solutions.”

The assembly intends to develop a plan to improve how governments deliver services to First Nations, to be presented by the end of September.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Picard said the assembly wants to put a plan together because it doesn’t have much faith in a recently formed committee of government officials tasked with coming up with ways to fight racism in Quebec society. That committee is composed of seven members of the Coalition Avenir Quebec government and will report back in the fall.

“We have a government designing a process under its own conditions – where are we?” Chief Picard asked. “Where are the groups that face racism? Are they represented? To me it’s a process that is really flawed to start with.”

The online poll surveyed 1,002 respondents across Quebec randomly drawn from Leger’s internet user panel, with First Nations members excluded from the sample.

Data was collected between July 17-23, and the results cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered probabilistic.

Follow related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies