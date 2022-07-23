Homicide investigators say they’ve found the vehicle of a man wanted in the fatal shooting of two women this week in Chilliwack, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team says the Jeep YJ was located in Bridal Falls Friday, but 50-year-old suspect Eric Shestalo remains at large.

Police say they responded to a report of two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Thursday and investigators believe the suspect was known to the victims.

The two women died from their injuries while the man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say members of the public should avoid the search area east of Chilliwack and should not approach Shestalo, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Shestalo is described as Caucasian, five feet and nine inches tall, 176 pounds and he was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with orange rim.

“Investigators are in the process of determining why Mr. Shestalo travelled to Bridal Falls. We’re working to determine if he remains in the area or if he left,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a statement.