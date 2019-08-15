 Skip to main content

Canada Crews battling massive fire after vehicle slams into house, causes explosion in London, Ont.

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Crews battling massive fire after vehicle slams into house, causes explosion in London, Ont.

London, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Firefighters in southwestern Ontario are still battling a massive fire this morning after a vehicle slammed into a home, causing a major explosion.

London police say the crash happened in the city Wednesday just before 11 p.m. and that investigators believe the vehicle also hit a gas line that caused the explosion.

Police say that no one was in home at the time of the crash, but seven people were taken to hospital and most have since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

They say a firefighter is in hospital in serious but stable condition and two police officers were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the fire is still active and has spread to several houses and that about 100 residences in the area have been evacuated.

They say a female is in police custody and impaired driving is suspected, but no charges have been laid.

Police say investigators expect to be on scene for several days.

Keara-Lynn Douglas says she was watching TV around 11 p.m. when she felt her house shake.

She says she drove a few blocks to where the explosion occurred and saw bright orange flames engulfing a few homes.

Douglas says one home was completely destroyed with debris everywhere and that the scene brought her and a group of bystanders to tears.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter