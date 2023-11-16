A jury has found 22-year-old white nationalist Nathaniel Veltman guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for using his pickup truck to run down a Muslim family in London, Ont., more than two years ago in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.

The 12-member jury’s conviction of Mr. Veltman followed a 10 week trial in which he admitted in court that he had killed four members of a Muslim family by driving into them deliberately with a Dodge Ram pickup truck on June 6, 2021. He was also convicted of one count of attempted murder for injuring a nine-year-old boy.

The jury also saw a police interview after the attack in which Mr. Veltman said he crashed his car into a group of Muslims he selected at random because his actions were “politically motivated, 100 per cent.”

The London attack at the centre of one of Canada’s most closely watched trials

Mr. Veltman now faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, the automatic sentence for first-degree murder. Prosecutor Sarah Shaikh said the Crown’s argument that Mr. Veltman’s murders were motivated by terrorism will be weighed by a judge at a future sentencing hearing.

Canada’s Criminal Code includes anti-terrorism laws that seek to punish anyone who would use violence to intimidate the public in pursuit of a political, religious or ideological purpose.

The case has been held up as a test of how those laws apply to white nationalists. In contrast, a gunman who stormed a Quebec City mosque in 2017 and shot dead six people eventually pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder but the case was not charged as terrorism.

Mr. Veltman killed Salman Afzaal, 46; Madiha Salman, 44; Talat Afzaal, 74; and Yumnah Afzaal, 15. Yumnah’s younger brother was the lone survivor.

During Mr. Veltman’s trial, jurors were presented with excerpts of manifestos he had penned against Muslims and mass immigration. His views were feared by prosecutors to be so destructive that the Crown lawyers had sought a permanent publication ban against any airing of his writings.

Lawyers representing media outlets including The Globe and Mail, however, successfully argued that some excerpts should allowed to be made public.

The evidence in the case established that Mr. Veltman delved into conspiracy theories aired on the Dark Web in the months before the 2021 attack. In the preceding weeks, he maxed out his credit to buy a used Dodge Ram pickup truck that he outfitted with tinted windows and a crash bar.

On the day of the attack, he donned an army helmet, a bulletproof vest and a T-shirt with stylized Christian crusader cross before, as the prosecution told the jury, he went out “hunting for Muslims.”

Driving past a pedestrian crossing, he saw the Afzaals, whose adult members were accomplished academics and whose 15-year-old daughter had painted a wall sized mural at her middle school the year before. “Shoot for the moon,” it said. “Even if you miss you’ll land among the stars.”

The family had settled in London after arriving in Canada from Pakistan in the mid-2000s. Some of the adults were wearing traditional Pakistani clothing known as the shalwar kameez on that night when they were out on that summer evening’s stroll.

The clothing is what inflamed Mr. Veltman, the trial heard. A video played in court showed that he drove his pickup past the family, made a U-turn and then accelerated toward them.

Prosecutors told jurors that Mr. Veltman’s attack was calculated to resonate with people who shared his views while inspire widespread fear among Muslim immigrants.

“He actively sought out the most horrific Internet content he could find to deepen his extreme views,” prosecutor Fraser Ball told the jury in his closing address earlier this week. He added that the accused had “wanted Muslim invaders out of what he considered his quote ‘white country.’”

“The Afzaals in fact were just the medium. The brutal message was intended for a much larger audience. All white nationalists. All Muslims. All the world,” Mr. Ball said.

Defence lawyers acting for Mr. Veltman had unsuccessfully argued to the jury that he should only be convicted of manslaughter. They contended that the young man had not formed a concrete plot and that his judgment had been impaired by his upbringing and mental disorders. The defence had also argued that he was impaired on magic mushrooms he consumed more than a day before the attacks.

Politicians, police and intelligence officials in Canada have warned that many kinds of murderous ideologies are spreading in Canada – and that they amount to a pressing national security issue that deserves to be denounced by criminal courts.

“Ideologically motivated violent extremism has a long history in Canada,” a group of parliamentarians said in a report released earlier this month. “Individuals motivated by this ideology are driven by a range of influences, such as xenophobia, anti-government views and misogyny.”

The national security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians also said in their report that “the rise of this violent extremism has been linked in Canada to racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism, and is reflected in the record-breaking number of hate crimes over the past five years.”