 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Venezuela says Canada blocking expats from voting in election

Venezuela says Canada blocking expats from voting in election

CARACAS, Venezuela
The Canadian Press

An election campaign billboard shows Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, left, with President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 16, 2018.

Ariana Cubillos/The Canadian Press

Venezuela says Canada is blocking its citizens living there from voting in the South American nation’s weekend presidential election.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday called Canada’s decision hostile and urged its government to reconsider.

President Nicolas Maduro seeks a second term in Sunday’s election, which Canada, the U.S. and others reject as illegitimate.

Story continues below advertisement

Arreaza says Canada won’t allow voting to take place inside the Venezuelan Embassy and consulates.

Canadian officials confirmed their decision to The Associated Press.

They say Maduro is to blame for failing to allow his people to freely express their democratic rights, such as banning the leading opposition parties from participating.

The officials say Venezuela also missed a deadline for asking to open the polling places.

Officials say more than 5,000 Venezuelans live in Canada.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.