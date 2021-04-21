Verdict expected today in case of Toronto-area constable charged in corruption investigation

A verdict is expected today in the trial of a Toronto-area constable charged with more than a dozen offences in a corruption investigation.

Richard Senior has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges, including breach of trust and trafficking cocaine and steroids.

The York Regional Police officer was arrested as part of a broader corruption probe in October 2018 and originally faced 30 charges, though more than half were dropped at the start of the trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors allege that Senior filed an intelligence report about his former mistress and falsely claimed the information came from an informant.

They also allege he planned to rob a fictitious drug warehouse he heard about from an undercover officer who was posing as an informant.

The Crown further alleges the officer offered to sell the drugs from the planned robbery to two men he knew; sold steroids to another undercover officer posing as his partner; stole money meant to pay informants; and inappropriately accessed a police database and shared confidential information.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.