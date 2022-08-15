Veteran news anchor Lisa LaFlamme says she’s been “blindsided” by Bell Media ending her contract as the company takes CTV National News in “a different direction,” with a new anchor at the helm.

In a video posted on social media, LaFlamme says she remains “shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision,” which cuts her ties to the network after 35 years.

Bell Media announced her departure today, but LaFlamme says she was told of the decision on June 29.

In a separate announcement, Bell Media says Omar Sachedina will replace LaFlamme starting on Sept. 5. Sachedina is the CTV News national affairs correspondent and joined the network in 2009.

The company described the move as a “business decision” heading “in a different direction,” recognizing “changing viewer habits.”

LaFlamme was named to the Order of Canada in 2019 and earlier this year won best news anchor at the Canadian Screen Awards.

In her social media video, she thanked viewers and her colleagues for their “unwavering support” while she acknowledged this was likely her official sign-off from CTV.

“At 58, I still thought I’d have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives,” she said in a video posted on social media.

“Instead, I leave CTV humbled by the people who put their faith in me to tell their story.”

