Veteran Halifax Regional Police officer of 23 years charged with sexual assault

Veteran Halifax Regional Police officer of 23 years charged with sexual assault

Halifax
The Canadian Press
51-year-old Det.-Const. Joseph Farrow has been suspended without pay.

Brett Bundale/The Canadian Press

A long-serving officer with Halifax Regional Police is facing charges including sexual assault following an investigation by Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency.

The Serious Incident Response Team said Thursday it had laid charges against 51-year-old Det.-Const. Joseph Farrow in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred Wednesday.

Farrow, who has been suspended without pay, is a 23-year member of the force.

SIRT Director Felix Cacchione said he couldn’t give details about the case as it is before the courts.

He said his agency investigated the incident at the request of Halifax police, adding that Farrow was due in court Thursday.

The agency said the officer unlawfully entered the home of someone he knew and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Halifax Regional Police said the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident, which they said took place in the Tantallon area around 2 p.m.

Halifax police said the RCMP is also investigating.

Const. John MacLeod, a spokesman with the Halifax police, declined to discuss the case further.

SIRT investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia. A public report summarizing the results of its investigation must be filed within three months after it is completed.

