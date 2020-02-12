Veteran journalist Christie Blatchford was known for her work ethic and wit

Open this photo in gallery Christie Blatchford drives her convertible in 2006, when she worked as a columnist for The Globe and Mail. Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

Christie Blatchford, the bull terrier journalist whose career of almost five decades saw her serve as a reporter and columnist at all four major daily newspapers published in Toronto, died on Wednesday morning after a brief battle with cancer. She was 68.

A passionate runner, Ms. Blatchford had been diagnosed with the illness only last fall, after extreme pain brought her to a series of physicians. Her cancer, which began in her lungs, had metastasized to her spine and hip. She had been covering the Trudeau campaign for the National Post, her home since 2011.

Christie Blatchford was born May 20, 1951, in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., where her father was the manager of the rink and community centre. Journalism was in her blood – her grandfather, Andy Lytle, was a sportswriter – and as a child she wrote and published a newspaper that she handed out at her father’s rink.

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Blatchford gets some advice from Dick Beddoes, her predecessor as a Globe sports columnist, in 1975. Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

Ms. Blatchford began her career at The Globe and Mail while still a journalism student at what was then known as Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, working as a part-time copy editor before landing a position as a cub reporter upon graduation in 1973, before her 22nd birthday. With a mad work ethic, she landed a series of scoops that included accompanying the 16-year-old marathon swimmer Cindy Nicholas in her support team’s tiny boat during her swim across Lake Ontario in August, 1974. The following year, she landed the plum assignment of sports columnist.

But if she was one of the first women to hold that position in North America, she didn’t think much about herself as a groundbreaking feminist. “I think she saw herself as a journalist, first and foremost, and feminism came out of that,” Jim Oreto, her first husband, told The Globe on Tuesday evening.

“My time at The Globe was most notable for the fleeting attention the sports columnist’s job brought me,” she wrote in a column for another newspaper in the 1980s that was included in her first collection of columns, Spectator Sports (1986). “As the first woman in recent times to write a lead sports column for a major Canadian paper, I was mentioned in Maclean’s, profiled in Quest, and even appeared on Peter Gzowski’s ill-fated late night TV show. I rather enjoyed all this, and also the job, but it went to my head a little. After three years, I went into a snit when a copy editor dared to mess with my pearls of wisdom, and quit in a huff.”

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Blatchford, left, interviews Montreal Canadians left-winger Steve Shutt after a 1975 game against the Central Red Army team. The Canadian Press

Spectator Sports and a follow-up collection of columns, Close Encounters (1988), were both nominated for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour. The wicked sense of humour may have come as a surprise to readers who followed her from The Globe to the Toronto Star. There, as a general reporter, she became, “a ghoul with a pen,” covering “accidents, mining disasters, shootings, juicy trials, earthquakes, floods, bus crashes, mass drownings, shootings (including John Hinkley’s assassination attempt on U.S. President Ronald Reagan).”

In the days when local newspapers had the budgets for such things, she wrote, “I was sent to Belfast to cover the Irish hunger strikers and Bobby Sands’ death and funeral...Newfoundland for the seal hunt and the sinking of the oil rig Ocean Ranger, to Cape Breton Island for the coal-mining tragedy, to Italy for the earthquake in 1980.”

She was having the time of her life, she added, “which is a good thing, because, generally speaking, The Star was my life. I usually worked at least twelve hours a day, sometimes staying until three or four in the morning to babysit one of my stories through assorted editors until I was sure it was going to get the play I thought it deserved – front page.

“I’m not sure my colleagues ever understood that one of the reasons my stories were treated so kindly was that I simply wore the editors down.”

The pace took a toll, said Mr. Oreto, to whom Ms. Blatchford was married in the mid-1970s. “With Christie, everything was a whirlwind,” he told The Globe. “She’d be in town, out of town.” In February, 1982, when the couple was finalizing their divorce, Ms. Blatchford was unable to show up in court for the proceeding: She was covering the Ocean Ranger disaster.

That summer, she moved to the Toronto Sun, partly in hopes of a lifestyle change that might allow her to settle down with a man she had recently met, a budding artist eight years her junior named David Rutherford whom she referred to in her columns as The Boy. She became a humour columnist, taking on an impressive array of targets – yuppies, fashion, careerists, modern women, modern men – with what the Ottawa Citizen praised as “Erma Bombeckian wit.” She later returned to news.

Ms. Blatchford joined the National Post for its 1998 launch as one of its marquee columnists. She moved back to the Globe in 2003, where one of her assignments included being embedded with the Canadian military in Afghanistan. That assignment led to her writing Fifteen Days: Friendship, Life and Death From Inside the New Canadian Army. She considered the book, which earned her the 2008 Governor-Generals Award for Non-Fiction, her best work.

In 2011, she moved back to the National Post, where she continued to cover courts, crime and politics until she fell ill last fall. She had hoped to write about her illness – she made a point of interviewing visitors to her hospital room – but her health took a turn over the holidays.

“Just remember," Mr. Oreto said, "she was a great writer and a beautiful person.”