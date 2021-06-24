Veteran Ticats defensive back Courtney Stephen retires after eight years in the CFL

Open this photo in gallery Veteran defensive back Courtney Stephen announced he is retiring on June 24, 2021. The Canadian Press

Veteran defensive back Courtney Stephen is calling it a career.

The 31-year-old announced his CFL retirement Thursday. Stephen, of Brampton, Ont., played eight CFL seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-18) and Calgary Stampeders (2019).

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Stephen appeared in 113 career CFL games, registering 219 tackles, 54 special-teams tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He also suited up for nine playoff games with Hamilton, including the 2019 Grey Cup game.

Story continues below advertisement

“Courtney has been a consummate professional since joining our organization in 2013 and we were fortunate to have him,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He was a great competitor who was willing to contribute in ways that were always best for the team.

“While his contributions on the field will cease, his presence in the community will carry on where he was a steady presence throughout his career. We thank Courtney for his commitment to Hamilton, and further wish him and his family the best in his new life chapters.”

ELKS RE-SIGN LINEMAN

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks re-signed veteran Canadian offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell on Thursday.

O’Donnell, 32, of Comox, B.C., is the team’s longest-serving member, joining the Elks in 2012. The 6-foot-11, 350-pound O’Donnell helped Edmonton win a Grey Cup title in 2015.