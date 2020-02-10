 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Veterans Affairs dealing with growing backlog of disability benefit applications

Lee Berthiaume
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A sign is placed on a truck windshield as members of an advocacy group protest outside the Veterans Affairs office in Halifax on June 16, 2016.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

More Canadian veterans than ever are waiting to find out whether they qualify for disability benefits, despite repeated government promises and efforts to get the situation under control.

New figures from Veterans Affairs Canada show more than 44,000 applications from veterans for assistance were sitting in the queue at the end of September, a 10-per-cent increase from only six months earlier.

The number includes both completed applications and those deemed “incomplete,” which Veterans Affairs broke out first the first time after years of criticism for the ever-increasing number of files waiting for a decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Incomplete applications are those that need more information from applicants or are waiting for staff to review.

Yet even setting those aside, the number of completed applications that have been sitting in the queue for months stood at more than 23,000, an increase of 6,300 – or 37 per cent – from March 2019.

Veterans’ advocates say long delays add stress and frustration to veterans already suffering from physical and psychological injuries.

They also sparked promises during the fall election from many of the federal parties, who were keen on winning veterans’ votes.

Veterans and their advocates have previously blamed Stephen Harper’s Conservative government for the current situation, after the Tories cut hundreds of front-line staff about eight years ago in their fervent drive to balance the federal budget.

The Liberal government has since hired back hundreds of front-line staff and made a one-time, $20-million cash injection over two years in the 2018 federal budget to address the backlog. (Another $22 million was added to hire more caseworkers for the most severely injured veterans.)

But those investments have not kept pace with growth in demand for services and benefits over the past four years.

Story continues below advertisement

"The fact of the matter is veterans deserve to receive their benefits in a timely manner and the backlog is not acceptable,“ Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Open this photo in gallery

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay responds to a question in the House of Commons on Feb. 3, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Yet he would not say whether more money will be forthcoming, despite Veterans Affairs officials indicating that their plan for eliminating the backlog depends on getting more money for staff.

“Of course I always want more money,” MacAulay said. “But what we have to do is deal with the money that we have and make sure we put the system together as efficiently as possible. ... I certainly couldn’t indicate what we asked for – or what we’re going to get – in the budget.”

The streamlining efforts include creating new teams to handle applications in one shot rather than sending them to different parts of the department, automating some decision-making functions and cutting down on paperwork.

The Liberal government has long blamed a massive increase in the number of applications for benefits for the growing backlog, and MacAulay noted Veterans Affairs is processing more applications than in years past, “but we have to do more. And that’s what we’re doing.”

In his annual report, tabled in the House of Commons last week, veterans ombudsman Craig Dalton wrote that the backlog and wait times are the most frequent complaint his office receives from former military personnel.

Story continues below advertisement

“Quite simply, this needs to change,” Dalton wrote. “Veterans wait far too long for the financial compensation they are due and, perhaps most importantly, the medical treatment they require. I urge government to take the necessary steps to address this significant and growing problem.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies