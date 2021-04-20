 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Veterans Affairs refuses to disclose results of internal review to Desmond inquiry

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna and daughter Aaliyah.

Handout

Veterans Affairs Canada has refused to disclose to an inquiry its internal review of how it handled the tragic case of Lionel Desmond, the Afghanistan war veteran from Nova Scotia who fatally shot three family members and himself in 2017.

The provincial fatality inquiry has been told by federal lawyers the review is beyond the inquiry’s terms of reference – an assertion that raises questions about the inquiry’s ability to determine what happened and how to prevent similar tragedies.

The inquiry has heard Desmond served as a combat soldier in 2007, was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011 and received more than four years of treatment before he left the Canadian Armed Forces in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

At that point, Desmond’s care became the responsibility of Veterans Affairs Canada, which appointed a case manager to help him overcome barriers to his mental and physical wellness.

The inquiry was supposed to hear today from that case manager, Marie-Paule Doucette, but her appearance was postponed when the inquiry learned about Veterans Affairs’ decision to withhold the results of its review.

Doucette’s evidence is considered key to the hearings because the inquiry has yet to hear from any Veterans Affairs employee who dealt directly with Desmond.

Instead, the inquiry heard testimony today from a senior manager in the department, Lee Marshall, who provided details about various protocols and services.

Marshall confirmed Desmond received $126,561 in financial benefits after he was medically discharged from the military, which included a series of lump sum payments for his disabilities and other financial benefits.

Marshall also provided details about the role of case managers, who are assigned to veterans facing physical or mental-health barriers while trying to reintegrate into civilian life.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies