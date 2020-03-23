 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Veterinarians offer ventilators as they fight to be declared essential service amid coronavirus pandemic

Michelle McQuigge
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Hana Schwarz in Toronto's Roncesvalles Animal Hospital on March 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Canada’s veterinarians said Monday they’re willing to join in the nationwide efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic even as they fight to ensure they’re allowed to keep providing care to the country’s animals.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association said several members have come forward offering to make their ventilators available for human use in order to ease the strain on the country’s overtaxed medical system. The association said it’s currently in the process of surveying its members to get a feel for how much spare equipment could be pressed into service if required.

But veterinarians are also hoping to persuade governments across the country to declare them an essential service, saying such a designation would provide greater security during a time of increasing upheaval.

Story continues below advertisement

Their efforts come as a growing number of provinces declare states of emergency or implement other measures meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Quebec and Ontario announced Monday that all non-essential business would close within the next 24 hours.

“Veterinarians are an essential service,” said Dr. Ian Sandler, a practising animal doctor and a member of the association’s national issues committee. “We are the health care provider for thousands of animals across Canada, and it’s absolutely critical that we continue to both administer medical care as needed as well as ensure supplies of medication to pet owners across Canada.”

Sandler said veterinary services are necessary for the ongoing care of more than just domestic animals, though noting those animals can play an important role in home life in the age of social distancing.

He said vets also play a crucial role in Canada’s agricultural system, ensuring food safety and sound clinical practices across the industry.

Limiting access to those services, he said, would place thousands of animals at risk of not receiving crucial care or needed medications.

Sandler said most vet clinics have stayed open so far, noting that they’ve been asked to implement policies in line with advice from public health officials.

Many clinics have greatly curtailed public access to their premises, allowing people in one at a time or even taking animals inside for examination while owners wait outside.

Story continues below advertisement

Essential service designation has not been widely implemented as provincial governments ramp up their efforts to combat the pandemic, but at least two provinces have taken steps to keep animal care clinics open.

Veterinarians are listed among businesses allowed to stay open in both New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, which have declared a state of emergency and public health emergency respectively in recent days.

Vets also made the list of critical services released by the Quebec government on Monday, hours before looming closures of non-essential businesses went into effect.

In Ontario, the provincial government is expected to release Tuesday a list of organizations allowed to stay open.

One Toronto vet said she’s desperately hoping her west-end clinic will make the list.

Dr. Hana Schwarz said she has seen no drop in the need for her services since the pandemic brought large swaths of Canadian society to a standstill last week.

Story continues below advertisement

She said it’s vital to allow offices like hers to remain open, noting that there is no true alternative to specialized animal care even when it comes to prescribing routine medication.

“About 75 to 80 per cent of the supply that we will prescribe … are veterinary prescriptions that may not be available at a pet store or a regular human pharmacy,” she said.

Closing community clinics also risks forcing members of the public to put themselves at needless risk by using public transit to access scarce emergency animal care resources, she added.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies