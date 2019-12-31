 Skip to main content

Canada

VIA train carrying 12 derails in Manitoba; no serious injuries reported

MACGREGOR, Man.
The Canadian Press
This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A VIA passenger train lies on its side after a derailment near Katrime, Man., on Dec. 31, 2019.

RCMP MANITOBA/Reuters

RCMP say a Via Rail passenger train has derailed west of Winnipeg with a dozen people on board.

They say passengers and crew are being assessed but do not appear to be seriously injured.

The derailment happened about 6:45 a.m. roughly 15 kilometres north of the community of MacGregor.

VIA says in a statement that emergency crews are at the scene and taking care of seven passengers and five crew members.

Train 692 was headed from Churchill, Man. to Winnipeg.

Photos posted on Twitter by the RCMP show at least one locomotive on its side with about five cars behind it still upright, but some tilted to the side.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation and we are working with authorities to determine exactly what happened,” said VIA spokesman Karl-Philip Marchand Giguere.

He said passengers and their families can get more information through the company’s emergency line at 1-877-747-0707.

The Canadian Press

