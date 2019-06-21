 Skip to main content

Canada Vice Quebec closing its doors, affecting about 20 media employees

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Online magazine Vice is closing its doors in Quebec.

According to the Quebec Federation of Professional Journalists, about 20 employees in the province were informed of the decision Friday morning.

The alternative media company says the closure of the Montreal office follows the overhaul of its platforms and job cuts to be made to its Toronto office, according to a statement released by the federation.

Federation vice-president Jean-Thomas Leveille says he’s worried about the number of news media decreasing because of reduced advertising.

In February, Vice Media announced the reduction of 10 per cent of its employees, or 250 positions worldwide.

Founded in Montreal in 1994 as a Canadian magazine, Vice has become a media company with operations in more than 30 countries.

