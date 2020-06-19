Victim of multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., identified as teacher

A Toronto-area school board has identified the woman killed along with her three daughters in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday as Karolina Ciasullo.

The Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board says Ciasullo was a Grade 4 teacher at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Elementary School.

The board offered its condolences to Ciasullo’s husband and other family members.

Her daughters – aged six, four and one – also died after the Thursday afternoon crash, which is now being probed by the province’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit has said a Peel Regional Police officer had “observed” one of the vehicles involved in the crash before the incident.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate any incidents involving police where there are serious injuries, deaths or allegations of sexual assault.

