The last time Cristin Wise saw her boyfriend alive, she said he told her of plans to go to their neighbour’s property.

Less than 24 hours later, after he left and never returned, she would report Clifford Joseph missing.

Wise told a jury Tuesday that she was with Joseph at their home in Stead, Man., a rural area northeast of Winnipeg, on June 6, 2021. He mentioned he was planning to steal a trailer winch from their neighbour.

“I never thought something so awful would happen to him,” Wise told court on the second day of trial.

Eric Wildman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Joseph, whose body was found in July 2021.

A Crown attorney has told jurors they will hear evidence suggesting Wildman ran over and shot Joseph three times, including once in the back of the head, after the accused caught Joseph stealing.

Wise told court she went to bed at about 1:30 a.m. She woke up hours later and noticed headlights from the couple’s truck.

Wise said she saw the truck leave their driveway but couldn’t see who was driving. She messaged Joseph but didn’t hear from him.

Wise woke up again at about 8 a.m. and there were no signs of Joseph.

Holding back tears, Wise testified that she went looking for her boyfriend and found his truck abandoned on a nearby property. The driver and passenger doors were open. The truck keys and Joseph’s cellphone were in the vehicle.

“I looked around. I didn’t know where Clifford was, so I took his truck home. I didn’t know why it was there,” Wise said.

Knowing Joseph intended to steal from Wildman, Wise went to his property to see if she could find her boyfriend.