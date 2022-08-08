Victoria police say 67-year-old Scott Graham was last seen in Madrid when he visited the Canadian Embassy in the Spanish capital on July 15.The Canadian Press

A British Columbia man is missing in Spain and police in Victoria are working with Spanish investigators to find him.

A statement from Victoria police says 67-year-old Scott Graham was last seen in Madrid when he visited the Canadian Embassy in the Spanish capital on July 15.

An active missing persons case is underway in Spain and Victoria police are matching those efforts by issuing their own appeal, in Spanish and English.

The statement says Graham suffers from a medical condition that could become life-threatening if he does not receive daily medication, and his family is “deeply concerned” about the disappearance.

Investigators in Victoria say they have learned Graham may have visited a hospital located on Madrid’s north side, but the outcome of the visit is unknown.

Anyone who has seen Graham in Spain is asked to report the sighting to Spanish police, while information about him outside Spain should be passed to Victoria investigators.

