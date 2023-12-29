Open this photo in gallery: Dean Crawford, centre, celebrates winning the Men's Coxed Eights rowing competition during the XXIII Olympic Summer Games at Lake Casitas in Los Padres National Forest, Calif. on Aug. 5, 1984.Getty Images/Getty Images

A rowing shell on display at university changed Dean Crawford’s life.

Mr. Crawford, a freshman at the University of Victoria, decided on that day in 1978 to join the rowing club, eventually qualifying for the varsity team and then Canada’s national team.

In 1984, he was a member of the men’s eights team at the Los Angeles Olympics. On Lake Casitas, a manmade reservoir, he helped the Canadian team record one of the great upsets in the sport.

Mr. Crawford, who has died at 65, had only a year of international experience when he found himself aboard the underdog Canadian boat. The favoured team in the race was the world champion boat from New Zealand. The Americans, who would benefit from a hometown crowd cheering them from the grandstand, were seen as contenders. The Australian crew was seen as a potential longshot champion.

Other teams in the finals were from Britain, Chile and France, a rare seventh boat added because of an earlier equipment failure.

The Canadian team had been beaten in an earlier heat by the New Zealand boat, while also finishing second in a repêchage (second chance) race behind the Australians.

On a hazy morning, with the rowers facing slightly choppy waters and a headwind, the New Zealanders got off to a quick start. By the 500-metre mark, though, the Canadians led with the Australians narrowly behind. At the midway mark, Canada led by one second. Then the Americans passed the Australians and engaged the Canadians neck-and-neck for the final 500 metres. The Canadian boat, paced at 44 strokes per minute near the end, never lost the lead to win by four-tenths of a second.

“Canada, in a tremendous upset, has won the gold medal!” announcer Curt Gowdy told a North American television audience. “A closing spurt by the United States just failed to do it, and they win the silver medal.”

The victory marked the first time Canada had won the Olympic regatta’s premier event. It had also been 20 years since Canada had won an Olympic rowing medal.

Open this photo in gallery: Dean Crawford, on the far right, sits with Canada's men 8 rowing team with their gold medals at the 1984 Olympic games in Los Angeles. The victory marked the first time Canada won the Olympic regatta’s premier event.TED GRANT/Handout

The race over in five minutes, 41.32 seconds, the Canadian crew collapsed, utterly exhausted by the exertion. They gasped for air as they lay on their backs in the shell.

Unknown to the television audience, Mr. Crawford in the Canadian boat blacked out during the intense sprint to the finish line. As he started losing consciousness, he told himself, “Keep stroking, keep stroking.”

“Something inside me kept pushing on although my body was completely spent near the end,” he told sportswriter Cleve Dheensaw of the Victoria Times Colonist. “Emotionally, I just wasn’t there. My mind went blank near the end. I couldn’t think. There was no blood left in my brain. But something inside me made my arms pump.”

Mr. Crawford sat in the No. 7 seat, behind the stroke, helping to set the rhythm for the other rowers whose oars were on his side of the boat.

The eights crew included fellow UVic students Grant Main, of Victoria; Kevin Neufeld, of St. Catharines, Ont.; and Blair Horn, of Kelowna, B.C., as well as Pat Turner, of Vancouver; Paul Steele, of Delta, B.C.; and twin brothers Mark and Mike Evans, of Toronto. Coxswain Brian McMahon, the ninth man in the eights boat and the only one to be looking in the direction of the finish line, was also from St. Catharines. The Olympic coach was Neil Campbell.

Mr. Crawford and his teammates have been inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame (1985), the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame (2003), and the Canadian Rowing Hall of Fame (2019). In 2009, the UVic Sports Hall of Fame inducted the 1983 varsity eights crew, which included Mr. Crawford.

In 1985, Mr. Crawford was jointly named Victoria’s male athlete of the year with Mr. Main, while Mr. Crawford was solely named UVic’s top male athlete in the same year.

The Los Angeles Olympics were notable for a boycott by Eastern Bloc nations, including East Germany, which had a powerhouse rowing program. “Any victory at Los Angeles will be hollow without the East Germans,” Mr. Crawford had said when the boycott was announced. However, seven weeks before the Olympics, the Canadians finished ahead of the underachieving East German oarsmen at the Rotsee Regatta at Lucerne, Switzerland.

Robert Dean Crawford was born in Victoria on Feb. 28, 1958, to the former Nora Mary Trimble and Gerry Crawford. At age 10, he was assigned to do a project about the Olympics in Mexico City, which were held in the fall to avoid the country’s hottest months.

A graduate of Spectrum Community School in suburban Saanich, Mr. Crawford worked the summer before starting university as a welder’s helper in Quesnel. The clubs’ day display of a rowing shell outside the Student Union Building on campus brought him under the tutelage of new rowing coach Al Morrow. Mr. Crawford also got an education in the rigours of his chosen sport, as the UVic boathouse was a plywood shack on the shores of Elk Lake, where rowers endured training at dawn.

Mr. Crawford also had an unfortunate introduction to international competition when his boat was crippled after hitting a log in the River Thames during a regatta. The university rowers raised money for travel by holding raffles and working concessions during home games of the popular UVic Vikes basketball teams.

Mr. Crawford worked in information technology after graduating with degrees in computer science and economics. When a daughter took up competitive swimming, he became a volunteer, later serving as an administrator in the sport. In decades of volunteering, he was president of Pacific Coast Swimming, Swim BC, and Swimming Canada.

He liked to quip that he switched to swimming from “a totally different sport, where the goal is not to get wet.”

In 1996, Mr. Crawford lost a bid for elected office when he placed 14th of 16 candidates for nine spots on the school board in Victoria. He campaigned on a platform seeking more involvement of the business community in the school system.

Mr. Crawford died on Dec. 6. A cause was not released. He leaves Belinda Macey, his wife of 23 years. He also leaves a son, two daughters, his father, and six siblings, according to Rowing Canada. He was predeceased by his mother, who died at 64 in 2001.

He was the second member of the gold-winning eights crew to die following the death last year of Mr. Neufeld from pancreatic cancer, at age 61.

The Olympic victory seemed to Mr. Crawford to have been a dream. For months afterwards, he said he got goosebumps seeing replays of the gold medal-winning race.

“I still have a hard time watching it,” he once told Mr. Dheensaw. “During each viewing, I keep thinking the U.S. is going to come back and win it.”