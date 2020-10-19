 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Video showing violent arrest of N.L. Indigenous man prompts call for investigation

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L.
The Canadian Press
The president of a Labrador Indigenous group is calling for an investigation after a video surfaced on social media that shows a municipal enforcement officer throwing a handcuffed man to the ground.

A Facebook video posted Friday by Labrador Progressive Conservative legislature member Lela Evans appears to show an officer holding an Inuk man against the hood of a Happy Valley-Goose Bay municipal enforcement vehicle.

The man turns slightly to his right and the officer throws him to the ground.

NunatuKavut Community Council president Todd Russell issued a statement Saturday saying the video shows a troubling example of violence against Indigenous people and is evidence of the structural racism that exists in Canadian law enforcement.

He is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident and commends whoever first posted the video to social media.

The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay also issued a statement Saturday saying a municipal enforcement officer had been put on administrative leave in connection with the video and the town is seeking an independent investigation.

