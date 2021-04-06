Virtual tribute planned to mark third anniversary of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Open this photo in gallery A makeshift memorial for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on the corner of Highway 35 and Highway 335, near Codette, Sask., on April, 6, 2019. Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

A virtual tribute is planned for today to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus near Tisdale, Sask., on April 6, 2018.

The service from St. Augustine Catholic Church is to be livestreamed on the city of Humboldt’s Facebook page.

It’s to involve lighted candles and tolling church bells, followed by a moment of silence at 4:50 p.m., about the time the crash occurred.

The mayor has deemed today “2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Day” and would like to see that continued every April 6.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a statement that it’s a solemn anniversary to remember “those taken from us far too soon.”

“We also hold in our thoughts their loved ones and everyone whose lives were forever changed that tragic day. We mourn with them as they continue to work through their pain, anger, and grief.”

Trudeau says the day has left scars that will never fully heal.

Humboldt plans to build a $25-million tribute centre in addition to a roadside memorial to remember the 16 people who died and 13 who were injured in a bus crash three years ago. The Canadian Press

