LP 791-18 d, illustrated here, is an Earth-size world about 86 light-years away. The gravitational tug from a more massive planet in the system, shown as a blue dot in the background, may result in internal heating and volcanic eruptions on this exoplanet – as much as Jupiter's moon Io, the most geologically active body in the solar system.NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Chris Smith (KRBwyle)

If you feel a fondness for Reykjavik, then Bjorn Benneke has a planet for you.

The planet, dubbed LP 791-18d, is located some 86 light years away in the direction of the southern constellation of Crater the Cup. It orbits a dim, red dwarf star and its rotation is almost certainly locked so that one hemisphere is always illuminated by the star’s ruddy glow while the other sits in perpetual, frozen night.

Oh - and it probably has volcanoes. Lots and lots of volcanoes.

“I like the comparison to Iceland because we would expect some kind of ice caps on the night side and then there’s volcanic activity shooting up through them,” said Dr. Benneke, an astronomer at the University of Montreal and part of the discovery team.

The scene seems tailor-made or a science fiction drama, but the real-life science behind it is a tour de force of astronomical detective work. And while thousands of exoplanets — planets beyond our own solar system — have been discovered and catalogued since the 1990s, it’s clear that LP 791-18d is something special.

Never before has there been such a strong case for volcanic activity on a planet that is Earth-like in size and also lies in a temperature range that could permit water to exist on the surface. In this case, the size is crucial because it means the gravity of the planet is strong enough to hold onto whatever gasses its volcanoes spew out.

”This gives us a lot of hope that this would actually be the first Earth-size planet for which we find an atmosphere,” Dr. Benneke said.

As alien as such a world might seem at first glance, it could be one of the most promising candidates yet for a planet that could foster the emergence of life.

The find began with the detection of two others planets in the same solar system in June 2019. They were discovered by TESS, an Earth-orbiting NASA satellite that looks for stars that temporarily become slightly dimmer and then return to normal brightness.

Such moments can be the result of an orbiting planet passing in front of the star, producing a miniature eclipse called a transit. When observed repeatedly, transits can reveal the period of the planet’s orbit, which in turn gives the planet’s distance from the star and allows for an estimate of its temperature. With additional measurements, astronomers can also get a fix on the planet’s diameter and mass.

TESS showed that two planets consisted of a “super-Earth” and a “sub-Neptune”. The first is a hot, rocky planet that is baked by orbiting the star at close range. The second is a much larger and colder gaseous ball about seven times earth’s mass that orbits from a distance.

Dr. Benneke and his colleagues guessed that where there are two planets there should be more, perhaps lying just beyond the detection threshold of TESS. That led to a special request this year for time on NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, a far larger instrument that is sensitive to infrared wavelengths where the star is brightest.

“Basically, we were blindly looking at the star hoping that there would be another planet,” Dr. Benneke said.

The bet paid off. With five days of continuous observations, the team was able to detect the presence of a third, Earth size-planet, nestled between the other two. Even more interesting, there were irregular shifts in the timing of the third planet’s motion due to the gravitational influence of its neighbours.

Several more researchers at observatories around the world were enlisted to provide additional measurements and help nail down the planet’s orbital characteristics. A study documenting their work, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, includes more than 70 authors.

What all the data collectively show is that while the planet’s orbit is stable, its interior must be repeatedly squeezed and flexed in a gravitational war of the worlds.

“If you heat a planet from the inside, you need to get that heat out and it’s volcanism that does that,” Dr. Benneke said.

Calculations show that LP 791-18d is likely two to ten times more geologically active than Earth is today. A similar process is responsible for making Jupiter’s moon Io the most volcanic world in our solar system. The difference is that on tiny Io, the gasses generated by all those volcanos escape into space. On LP 791-18d they should form an atmosphere, much in the same way Earth’s atmosphere is thought to have formed billions of years ago.

Dr. Benneke said the next step is to get closer look with the James Webb Space Telescope which may be able to discern signs of that atmosphere. That could take another year for the highly subscribed space observatory.

Down the road, the planet could also be a target of study for the Pandora mission, a proposed NASA satellite whose primary goal would be to detect and characterize the atmospheres of transiting exoplanets.

“The LP 791-18 system with its three known transiting planets is an excellent target for Pandora,” said Jason Rowe, a professor of astronomy at Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, Que., and a Canadian member of the mission team.

In the meantime, researchers and science fiction fans are left to ponder what LP 791-18d may be like and whether it could harbour life.

For example, the gravitational forces that drive the planet’s heating would also be responsible for keeping one side forever bright and hot and the other dark and frozen. In between may lie a twilight zone where liquid water is present and life can flourish.

”It might be too hot for the whole surface to be habitable, put there could be pockets where it is balmy,” said Diana Valencia, an exoplanet researcher at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the discovery.

Dr Valencia added that if the planet is indeed internally heated by gravity, ”it would be the first of its kind and provide great clues as to how atmospheres built from outgassing, like Earth’s, are formed.”