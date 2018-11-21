Volunteer firefighter killed while helping at crash scene on Saskatchewan highway

A volunteer firefighter who was helping at a traffic accident on a Saskatchewan highway has died after being struck by a passing semi truck.
Darrell James Morrison, who was 46, was a member of the Rosetown fire department.
RCMP say there was heavy fog and ice on the roads when two semis collided at an intersection north of Rosetown on Highway 4.
No one was injured in that crash, but Morrison was hit by another truck while he was assisting at the scene.
Other first-responders performed life-saving measures but the man died in hospital.
Mounties were closing part of the highway to give officers a chance to investigate.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.