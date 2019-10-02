Voters in Northwest Territories elect newcomers, more women to legislature

Voters in the Northwest Territories were willing to give newcomers a chance in a territorial election on Tuesday that was tough on incumbents.
Seven politicians who were running again, including two cabinet ministers, were defeated.
Voters also elected a high number of women, who will represent nine of the territory’s 19 seats in the legislature – up from two elected in 2015.
Bob McLeod, who was premier for eight years, did not run for re-election and his successor won’t be immediately known.
Under the territory’s consensus-style government, politicians run individually instead of under a party banner.
The winners meet shortly after the election to choose a premier and who will be in cabinet.
The new premier then assigns portfolios.
