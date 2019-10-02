 Skip to main content

Voters in Northwest Territories elect newcomers, more women to legislature

Voters in Northwest Territories elect newcomers, more women to legislature

YELLOWKNIFE
The Canadian Press
Seven politicians who were running again, including two cabinet ministers, were defeated in Tuesday’s election in the Northwest Territories.

CHUCK STOODY/The Canadian Press

Voters in the Northwest Territories were willing to give newcomers a chance in a territorial election on Tuesday that was tough on incumbents.

Seven politicians who were running again, including two cabinet ministers, were defeated.

Voters also elected a high number of women, who will represent nine of the territory’s 19 seats in the legislature – up from two elected in 2015.

Bob McLeod, who was premier for eight years, did not run for re-election and his successor won’t be immediately known.

Under the territory’s consensus-style government, politicians run individually instead of under a party banner.

The winners meet shortly after the election to choose a premier and who will be in cabinet.

The new premier then assigns portfolios.

