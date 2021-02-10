Voters in self-isolation to be provided with an alternative way to cast ballots in N.L. election

A spokeswoman for Elections Newfoundland and Labrador says her office will provide voters in self-isolation an alternative way to cast a ballot in this Saturday’s provincial election.

In an e-mail this morning, Adrienne Luther says the option will be provided to people self-isolating in connection with an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in St. John’s, N.L.

Luther did not say what the option will be but said more details will be released today.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the provincial Progressive Conservatives have confirmed the son of one of their candidates has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Tuesday night, Damian Follett, a candidate in the Mount Scio district in St. John’s, confirmed his entire family is isolating after his son received a positive test.

Health officials this week confirmed community spread in the capital region, but they have said voting in Saturday’s election is no riskier than going to the grocery store.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.