Voters voice strong desire for change as Quebec election race kicks off

Quebec Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard smiles as he walks to visit his campaign bus Aug. 23, 2018 as he launches the provincial election in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebeckers head to the polls Oct. 1 in a vote Premier Philippe Couillard has portrayed as a stark choice between stability and confrontation, continuity and risk.

The Liberal Leader asked voters for another mandate Thursday as the province hurtles toward an election that, for the first time in decades, will not revolve over the existential question of Quebec independence.

Mr. Couillard launched the 39-day campaign by vaunting his government’s record and depicting his chief rival, François Legault of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), as a vector for confrontation.

“The issue in this election is simple,” Mr. Couillard said in Quebec City, after visiting the lieutenant-governor and dissolving the legislature. “Either we reap the benefits of past efforts, or we compromise years of work.”

“The choice will be between stability and instability,” he said. “Between progress and starting over.”

The Liberals have traditionally benefitted from the anti-sovereignist vote. With the issue off the table in this election, Mr. Couillard recast the threat from the opposition by presenting Mr. Legault as a figure seeking confrontation.

Mr. Couillard’s challenge is that Quebec voters have voiced a strong desire for change, and the Liberals have been in power for 15 years, except for an 18-month hiatus in opposition beginning in 2012.

So far, polls suggest that voters are turning to the CAQ as their political vehicle for that wish.

Mr. Legault gave a glimpse into his campaign themes by attacking the Liberal record on areas such as integrity, health and education, noting Quebec’s worsening high school drop-out rate. Speaking at his campaign launch, he cast the Liberal government as tired.

“After 15 years in power, we have a party that is worn out, a party with a 15-year record that is depressing,” Mr. Legault said. “Quebeckers have a unique opportunity to get rid of the Liberal government, and it’s now.”

Mr. Legault promised that a CAQ government would seek more powers from Ottawa, including in the fields of language and immigration. He called for “a Quebec that will remain inside Canada, but it’s Quebec first. We are a nationalist party.”

Polls give a comfortable advance to the centre-right CAQ, especially among the crucial francophone electorate whose numbers ultimately seal the outcome of Quebec elections.

An Ipsos poll published Thursday at the launch of the campaign gave the CAQ a seven-point lead over the Liberals. However, voters have been telling pollsters they could change their minds before voting day.

The election presents generational change for Quebeckers. Observers call it an election of political realignment.

With the CAQ, Quebeckers could elect a new and untested party for the first time in four decades.

Not since the Parti Québécois was elected in 1976 under René Lévesque has a new political formation taken the helm of government in Quebec. Since then, power has been traded between the PQ and Liberals.

Mr. Legault‘s policies include a flat rate for daycare, a 20 per cent cut in immigration, and a ban on religious symbols for teachers, police officers and other authority figures.

The PQ, meanwhile, is fighting for its survival, trailing the other parties in third place. Jean-François Lisée leads the party into the campaign without its foundational raison-d’être. He has promised that a PQ government won’t hold a referendum in a first term. His risk is that true-blue sovereignists will stay home or throw their support behind either the CAQ or the left-of-centre Québec solidaire.

Mr. Couillard enters the race boasting strong economic performance for the province, including unemployment of 5.6 per cent in July that is below the national average.

But years of austerity could exact a political price. Immediately after Mr. Couillard launched the election, Mr. Lisée held a press conference to say that Liberal austerity measures were made on the backs of some of Quebec’s most vulnerable citizens.

The two main opposition parties have opted for catchy, single-word slogans for their campaigns: the CAQ’s translates to “Now” and the PQ’s to “Seriously.” The Liberals have chosen for something more traditional: “Pour faciliter la vie des Québécois,” or, “Making Quebeckers’ lives easier.”

Quebeckers will elect 125 Members of the National Assembly (MNA). At dissolution, the Liberals had 68 seats, the PQ had 28, the CAQ, 21, and the Québec solidaire, three. Five MNAs were sitting as independents.