Unionized workers at Manitoba’s automobile insurance Crown corporation are set to strike on Monday morning.

The union that represents workers at Manitoba Public Insurance says it remains open to bargaining over the weekend, but the roughly 1,700 workers will walk out if no deal is reached.

Wages are a key sticking point in the talks.

Officials at the Crown corporation say they have offered increases worth 17 per cent over four years, coupled with an offer to go to binding arbitration on the issue of general wage increases.

They say the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union rejected that offer.

The union says the wage offer is not really a 17 per cent increase, because it includes one-time payments and some non-wage items.