Warmer conditions turn snow to rain and sleet across B.C.'s south coast

Warmer conditions turn snow to rain and sleet across B.C.’s south coast

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
For the first time in days, no Environment Canada weather warnings are posted in British Columbia after snowfall warnings were lifted for the south coast.

The region had braced for another winter onslaught on Thursday night – and snow flew for several hours – but temperatures hovering just above freezing meant the flakes turned to rain or sleet in time for this morning’s commute.

A further 15 centimetres of snow had been predicted for parts of the south coast already blanketed by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms that began Sunday.

Many rivers and lakes in the region are frozen, however, and a woman and two dogs in Surrey quickly discovered the ice is not thick enough to hold weight.

Fire officials say the unnamed woman ended up in the Serpentine River after rushing out to rescue one of the dogs that had broken through while chasing a bird Thursday night.

The 52-year-old was in the water for about 10 minutes and a rescue was just getting under way when she managed to make it to the riverbank and get checked by paramedics.

The dog was also able to struggle to shore.

Battalion Chief Reo Jerome says the woman’s attempted rescue of the animal was ill advised.

“She is a very fortunate person. She’s very lucky that this didn’t end in tragedy for her and her dog,” Jerome said. (The Canadian Press, CTV)

