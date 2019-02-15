Warmer conditions turn snow to rain and sleet across B.C.’s south coast

For the first time in days, no Environment Canada weather warnings are posted in British Columbia after snowfall warnings were lifted for the south coast.
The region had braced for another winter onslaught on Thursday night – and snow flew for several hours – but temperatures hovering just above freezing meant the flakes turned to rain or sleet in time for this morning’s commute.
A further 15 centimetres of snow had been predicted for parts of the south coast already blanketed by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms that began Sunday.
Many rivers and lakes in the region are frozen, however, and a woman and two dogs in Surrey quickly discovered the ice is not thick enough to hold weight.
Fire officials say the unnamed woman ended up in the Serpentine River after rushing out to rescue one of the dogs that had broken through while chasing a bird Thursday night.
The 52-year-old was in the water for about 10 minutes and a rescue was just getting under way when she managed to make it to the riverbank and get checked by paramedics.
The dog was also able to struggle to shore.
Battalion Chief Reo Jerome says the woman’s attempted rescue of the animal was ill advised.
“She is a very fortunate person. She’s very lucky that this didn’t end in tragedy for her and her dog,” Jerome said. (The Canadian Press, CTV)
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.