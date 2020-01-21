Waste water from Northern Pulp mill to flow past legislated closure, McNeil says

Open this photo in gallery The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., on Dec. 13, 2019. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s premier says boiler water from the Northern Pulp mill and waste from a discharge pipe will continue to flow into a treatment lagoon in Boat Harbour past the legislated Jan. 31 deadline for the treatment facility’s closure.

Stephen McNeil says there will be an orderly shutdown as the mill is winterized, but it will take time to clean out what’s left in the boiler and the pipe that leads to Boat Harbour.

The province is responsible for the cleanup and McNeil says it will likely take until the end of April before the pipe is cleaned, capped and disconnected from the mill.

Story continues below advertisement

McNeil maintains the process doesn’t breach the Boat Harbour Act because no new effluent will be flowing into the body of water near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

However, the Act says the reception and treatment of effluent from the mill must cease on Jan. 31. As per federal regulations referred to in the Act, effluent is defined as waste water from a mill.

In a news release Tuesday, Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Andrea Paul expressed disappointment because her community was expecting a complete shutdown of Boat Harbour by Jan. 31.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.