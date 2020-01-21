 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Waste water from Northern Pulp mill to flow past legislated closure, McNeil says

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., on Dec. 13, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s premier says boiler water from the Northern Pulp mill and waste from a discharge pipe will continue to flow into a treatment lagoon in Boat Harbour past the legislated Jan. 31 deadline for the treatment facility’s closure.

Stephen McNeil says there will be an orderly shutdown as the mill is winterized, but it will take time to clean out what’s left in the boiler and the pipe that leads to Boat Harbour.

The province is responsible for the cleanup and McNeil says it will likely take until the end of April before the pipe is cleaned, capped and disconnected from the mill.

Story continues below advertisement

McNeil maintains the process doesn’t breach the Boat Harbour Act because no new effluent will be flowing into the body of water near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

However, the Act says the reception and treatment of effluent from the mill must cease on Jan. 31. As per federal regulations referred to in the Act, effluent is defined as waste water from a mill.

In a news release Tuesday, Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Andrea Paul expressed disappointment because her community was expecting a complete shutdown of Boat Harbour by Jan. 31.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies