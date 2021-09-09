 Skip to main content
Watch Live: Federal leaders square off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in English-language debate

Starting tonight at 9 p.m. ET, watch the federal party leaders debate the top issues at the crux of the election ahead of the Sept. 20 vote.

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

How to vote by mail in Canada’s federal election

Globe columnists Gary Mason, Andrew Coyne, Kelly Cryderman, Robyn Urback, Adam Radwanski and Patrick Brethour are live tweeting their analysis. Follow the Globe’s election Twitter list to keep on top of the election campaign.

