Watch the Michener Awards honouring the best in Canadian public-service journalism

The Michener Awards honouring the best of public-service journalism will be handed out tonight at 8 p.m. ET. For the finalists, it’s one night of recognition after months and sometimes years of hard work to unravel stories that affect Canadians’ lives and their most powerful institutions.

Globe and Mail investigative reporter Grant Robertson is one of six finalists, for his examination into how the dismantling of Canada’s early warning pandemic system left the country under-informed and ill-prepared for COVID-19. The full list of nominees and their stories is below.

The journalists, and the investigations they’re nominated for, are:

Ashley Burke (CBC): The inside story of Rideau Hall's toxic workplace culture under Julie Payette

Aaron Derfel (Montreal Gazette): The horrifying conditions at a Dorval seniors' home in a COVID-19 outbreak

Gabrielle Duchaine (La Presse): Sexual exploitation of teens on the internet surges during the pandemic

Jeff Hamilton (Winnipeg Free Press): Sexual predator Graham James and the reckoning in Canadian hockey that didn't happen

Kenneth Jackson (APTN): The abuse and suicide of an Indigenous girl in the care of an Ontario child-welfare agency

Grant Robertson (The Globe and Mail): How Canada effectively shut down its pandemic monitoring agency just before COVID-19 struck

