Watchdog agency investigating fatal shooting of Moncton, N.B., man by officer

An independent police watchdog agency is investigating after an RCMP officer shot and killed a 24-year-old New Brunswick man at a Moncton residence on Sunday.

Felix Cacchione, the director of the Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, said today that two of his agency’s officers and two Halifax police officers will look into the circumstances of the shooting death.

He says details are still being investigated, but it appears the man who died was initially moving toward an RCMP officer who used a conductive electrical device in an attempt to stun him.

Cacchione says his investigators have been told the man continued to move after being hit by the stun gun, and he was then shot by a police officer and died as a result of his injuries.

Staff Sgt. Andre Pepin, a spokesman for the New Brunswick RCMP, said the call to the home on Somerset Street in Moncton came at 2 p.m. When police arrived, the person at the residence advanced toward the officer with a weapon in a threatening manner, he said.

Pepin says resuscitation was attempted but the man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIRT is an independent agency that investigates cases involving death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence or other matters of significant public interest that arise from the actions of a police officer.

It is based in Nova Scotia and primarily handles cases in that province, but the agency also accepts requests for independent investigations of incidents in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick as well.

