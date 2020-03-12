Watchdog investigating after Montreal man fatally shot by police responding to a domestic dispute call

Quebec’s independent police watchdog is investigating the death of a Montreal man shot by police while responding to a domestic dispute call late Wednesday.

The bureau, known as the BEI, says in a statement today that a call came in about 11:50 p.m. for a family dispute at a residence in the city’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.

When police arrived, one of the two officers entered by a back door.

That officer came upon the 54-year-old man, who was allegedly threatening his wife with a knife and then turned on the officer.

The police shot the man, who was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

The watchdog has assigned eight investigators to the case and will have the assistance of Quebec provincial police technicians for their investigation.

