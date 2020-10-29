Watchdog investigating after Montreal police fatally shoot man

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating a police shooting that left a man dead in Montreal.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says preliminary information is that police allege a man armed with a knife rushed them and they opened fire, killing him.

Police responded to a call made just before 6 a.m. today about a man in crisis in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.

The watchdog says in a statement that when police arrived, officers stayed in their vehicle as the man allegedly walked towards their car armed with a knife.

When he turned toward another vehicle with a driver inside, police left their car to intervene, and that’s when they allege the man came at them.

A spokesman for the local paramedic service says the man shot by police was in his early 30s.

Steve Fiset of Urgences-Sante says a police officer was also transported to hospital following the shooting but had no physical injuries.

Montreal police declined to comment due to the investigation by the watchdog.

