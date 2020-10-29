 Skip to main content

Watchdog investigating after Montreal police fatally shoot man

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating a police shooting that left a man dead in Montreal.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says preliminary information is that police allege a man armed with a knife rushed them and they opened fire, killing him.

Police responded to a call made just before 6 a.m. today about a man in crisis in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

The watchdog says in a statement that when police arrived, officers stayed in their vehicle as the man allegedly walked towards their car armed with a knife.

When he turned toward another vehicle with a driver inside, police left their car to intervene, and that’s when they allege the man came at them.

A spokesman for the local paramedic service says the man shot by police was in his early 30s.

Steve Fiset of Urgences-Sante says a police officer was also transported to hospital following the shooting but had no physical injuries.

Montreal police declined to comment due to the investigation by the watchdog.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies