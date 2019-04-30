Water levels begin to stabilize in Ontario’s cottage country, but more rain on the way

Open this photo in gallery Environment Canada is calling for another 25 to 30 millimetres of rain to fall on the town of Bracebridge, Ont., on Wednesday. Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

The mayor of a town wresting with flood conditions in central Ontario’s cottage country says local water levels are beginning to stabilize just in time for a fresh influx of rain expected this week.

Graydon Smith, mayor of Bracebridge, Ont., says levels in the Muskoka River and Lake Muskoka have either crested or have begun to recede.

But he says the latest forecast from Environment Canada is calling for a fresh 25 to 30 millimetres of rain to fall on the town on Wednesday.

The national weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for the swath of central Ontario in which four communities have had to declare states of emergency thanks to record-high water levels caused by spring runoff and new rainfall.

Those declarations stayed in place in Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes Township, Minden Hills and Huntsville, where officials said water levels in local lakes began dropping on Monday.

Smith says soldiers from the Canadian Armed Forces will continue arriving in the area to help with flood relief, with 60 new members expected Tuesday to join the roughly 100 personnel already on the ground.