 Skip to main content

Canada Water levels begin to stabilize in Ontario’s cottage country, but more rain on the way

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Water levels begin to stabilize in Ontario’s cottage country, but more rain on the way

Michelle McQuigge
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Environment Canada is calling for another 25 to 30 millimetres of rain to fall on the town of Bracebridge, Ont., on Wednesday.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

The mayor of a town wresting with flood conditions in central Ontario’s cottage country says local water levels are beginning to stabilize just in time for a fresh influx of rain expected this week.

Graydon Smith, mayor of Bracebridge, Ont., says levels in the Muskoka River and Lake Muskoka have either crested or have begun to recede.

But he says the latest forecast from Environment Canada is calling for a fresh 25 to 30 millimetres of rain to fall on the town on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The national weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for the swath of central Ontario in which four communities have had to declare states of emergency thanks to record-high water levels caused by spring runoff and new rainfall.

Those declarations stayed in place in Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes Township, Minden Hills and Huntsville, where officials said water levels in local lakes began dropping on Monday.

Smith says soldiers from the Canadian Armed Forces will continue arriving in the area to help with flood relief, with 60 new members expected Tuesday to join the roughly 100 personnel already on the ground.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter