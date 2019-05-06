 Skip to main content

Water levels continue to recede below flood stage in most areas of New Brunswick

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Water levels are continuing to recede in New Brunswick as health and safety inspection teams assess homes along the Saint John River.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says water levels have dropped below the flood stage in most areas.

It says only the Jemseg area outside of Fredericton is expected to remain above the flood stage for the rest of this week.

Homes and businesses are being assessed for flood damage today in the Maugerville, Hampton, Quispamsis, Rothesay, and Kingston areas.

The health and safety teams are made up of fire inspectors, health inspectors and environment inspectors, as well as electrical and structural professionals.

The inspections determine whether homes or businesses are safe enough for residents or owners to remain or return.

