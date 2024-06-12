Globe readers in Calgary share their water saving tactics

Last week, Calgarians were alerted that a significant break had occurred in the city’s south feeder main – its biggest – which supplies water to more than 1.2 million residents as well as the nearby municipalities of Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore.

Crews expect to have the pipe repaired by Thursday, but flushing the pipe will take a few extra days. Until then, Calgarians must restrict their water use to prevent the city’s underground reservoirs from running out.

Now that they’re several days in, we asked readers in Calgary to share what they were doing to save water, and they shared their smart and innovative methods to cut back on usage.

We have been doing several things in our house, including keeping a bucket in the shower to collect grey water for the garden, showering less often, using compostable dishes so we don’t need to wash dishes, waiting to do laundry, and following the ‘if it’s yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown flush it down’ routine in the bathroom. – Alison MacDonald

I put a very large pot to collect the cold water in the shower before it heats up. It fills the pot almost halfway. This water can be used for cooking or drinking unless my daughter sticks her dirty foot in it – then it’s for watering plants. Once the shower water is warm, I begin the bathing process for three kids: Wet hair and body, turn water off, lather shampoo in their hair and soap on their body, then turn shower back on and rinse quickly. This feels like a normal routine for many families. Also, my kids are thrilled about not flushing the toilet every time. – Heather Clark

Washing hair can wait. So can laundry. – Lea Langelier

Lawn irrigation has ceased completely and workouts at the YMCA have ceased as well due to there being a ban on showers, steam room, whirlpool and pool activities plus no towels. – Malcolm Inglis

We immediately made a plan to reduce showers to 90 seconds, flush toilets only when necessary, drink bottled water and basically not turn on taps unless necessary. We also stopped watering plants, lawn and garden. I even washed my car with a soft towel and half a bottle of water to get rid of the pollen stuck to the paint and windows. It is an inconvenience to us, but we feel we need to do our bit. – Charles MacLean

I save the bit of water I used for my two baths so far to flush toilets, and even water a precious outdoor plant or two, meaning no fresh water goes into a toilet and water is reused as much as possible. – Jen Ens

Recalling my youth when we bathed once a week on Saturday nights I am having sponge baths. Every morning, I fill a two-litre pitcher with water and use that to wash fruits and vegetables throughout the day, and I only use half of the jug most days. It’s easy and kind of reminds of when I was a child and there was no running water on the farm. – Joanne Murphy

I am watering my small vegetable garden boxes and newly planted flowers with nonportable water from the creek behind our house. – Anne Markovich

We are fortunate to have seven water barrels around our house which we are using to water indoor and out plants, flushing toilets, washing dishes and water for our animals. Our short showers are mostly with cool water. – Deb Sabraw

