Open this photo in gallery: Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press

Investigators believe the man accused of stabbing three people in a gender studies class at Ontario’s University of Waterloo this week was motivated by hate.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, a 24-year-old former Waterloo student, appeared in court Thursday. He is accused of three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief.

On Wednesday a man entered a classroom in Hagey Hall on the Waterloo campus and stabbed a professor and two students. The victims were described by police as a 38-year-old woman from Kitchener, Ont., a 20-year-old female student from Waterloo and a 19-year-old male student from Waterloo. They were all taken to hospital and treated for injuries said to be serious but not life-threatening.

The class in progress was Philosophy 202, described in the course calendar as an undergraduate course on gender issues. About 40 students were present at the time.

Waterloo Regional Police said in a press release Thursday that investigators believe this is a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity.

In a message issued Thursday morning, Waterloo vice-president academic and provost James W.E. Rush called the incident a “shocking attack.”

The university said it would not release the names of those injured out of respect for their privacy.

“I acknowledge that many people will speculate about the motivation for this attack; we must be patient and have confidence in the judicial process. I urge you to focus your energy on supporting one another during this very traumatic time,” Dr. Rush wrote.

“In the coming days many of you will have questions about why this happened and about the university’s response. My commitment to you is that senior leaders will be as transparent as possible with the information we have.”

Dr. Rush acknowledged that the university’s emergency alert system did not issue a warning as quickly as expected. The system had been tested earlier in the day, and some faculty expressed surprise that they didn’t receive rapid notices warning them of the danger.

“One of our priorities in assessing how we can better support you in future will be to look again at WatSAFE and our emergency notification systems to ensure we have processes that work as expected when we need them,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a message posted to Twitter, described the stabbings as “horrifying and unacceptable.”

“This type of violence must always be condemned. Our thoughts are with the professor and two students who were injured,” he wrote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, asked about the incident Thursday at an event at a factory in Brantford, told reporters he was thankful no one died.

“First of all, I want to make sure the victims are all right, and thank God no one was murdered,” Mr. Ford said, calling the attack “unacceptable.”

Ontario Opposition Leader Marit Stiles also drew attention to the possibility that the attack may have been motivated by hatred or ideology.

“That this occurred during a gender studies class isn’t lost on those who have been seeing and alarmed by the recent rise in misogynistic rhetoric and violence,” Ms. Stiles wrote.

With a report from Jeff Gray.