‘We are all wounded’: Humboldt comes together to mourn crash victims

A Humboldt Broncos jersey is displayed in the entrance during morning mass at St. Augustine Church in Humboldt, Sask., on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Father Joesph Salihu stood in front of hundreds of mourners in a country church Sunday, trying to convince them grace can accompany their pain.

St. Augustine Parish was full two days after 15 people, mostly players of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, were killed after a tractor-trailer hit their bus Friday. Community members have also been gathering at the team’s home rink, the Elgar Petersen Arena, to be together and speak with health professionals.

The community’s collective wounds will heal, Father Salihu said, but the scars will always be there.

“There is no getting over it. What we need to go is to get through it.” Cry if you must, Father Salihu said. “Our vulnerability is what makes us truly human.”

Sunday services were the first rituals of the day aimed at helping ease the shock and pain of the devastating accident, which also left 14 others in hospital. The second was a vigil planned for evening which was expected to draw thousands to the town of Humboldt, population about 6,000. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was expected to attend.

News that one of the players has been released from hospital was a small glimmer of hope amid mounting confirmations and eulogies to those identified by friends and family as having died. Nick Shumlanski, one of the few players that was able to walk after the crash, had been released from the hospital by Sunday morning, his uncle Tim Shumlanski told The Globe and Mail. Mr. Shumlanski said he has not yet reached out directly to his brother and his family because he knows they are still grieving loss of his nephew’s teammates.

Grief-stricken families, players and coaches told stories of an impulsive decision to drop in on a brother, of gingerbread house construction and of an early, tone-setting refrigerator raid. The victims included the junior hockey captain of the Broncos, his top-scoring linemate, the team’s seasoned coach, a radio reporter and a young hockey statistics keeper.

“We are all wounded,” said Father Salihu. “Some of us carry our wounds in our bodies, but most of us carry our wounds in our hearts.”

The accident, as the Broncos travelled to a must-win playoff game, has reverberated across the country and around the world.

“This isn’t about Humboldt,” Kevin Garinger, president of the Broncos, who play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, said at a media briefing Sunday.

“It’s not even about Saskatchewan. It’s about Canada and our world.”

Flowers are shown at centre ice as preparations are made at Elgar Petersen Arena for a vigil tonight in Humboldt, Sask., Sunday, April 8, 2018.

As evidence, Mr. Garinger noted a GoFundMe digital fundraising campaign was reaching towards $4-million Sunday afternoon, just a day after it was started, and representing by far the most money gathered on the platform in a Canadian campaign.

In the rink’s green seats on Sunday, younger kids gathered in small clusters to talk and stare at the ice surface. Strangers shook hands. There were hugs in the hallways. A memorial of teddy bears, flowers and notes piled up.

The Broncos were travelling to Nipawin for a must-win Game 5 playoff match when the accident happened late Friday afternoon, about 300 kilometres north of Regina.

Aerial photos from the crash site on Saturday showed catastrophic damage to the charter bus, which was lying on its side on a patch of snow just off the highway.

Much of the front half of the bus was missing and its roof had been ripped off. Hockey bags, sleeping bags and other belongings were scattered on the ground nearby. The tractor-trailer was sitting on its side parallel to the bus a short distance away, with its cargo, which appeared to be dozens of packages of an agricultural product such as peat moss, strewn about the scene. Investigators could be seen surveying the wreckage with police vehicles not far away.

Neither the RCMP nor the team would name any of the victims, but social media lit up with fans, friends and family members. The team’s playoff roster includes players aged mostly between 17 and 21; the younger player would have turned 17 next week.

The death of the popular coach, Darcy Haugan, was confirmed by his wife and his sister. He had been coaching the Humboldt Broncos for about four years, according to his sister Deborah Carpenter. He was 41, married, and the father of two boys.

“He was my little brother,” Ms. Carpenter said in an interview Saturday.

“He just turned over my world. He was just this great playmate and someone I could torment, someone I could play ball with. We were a sports family — he and I played a lot of sports in our backyard.”

Team captain Logan Schatz was also among the dead, his father, Kelly Schatz, confirmed.

Mr. Schatz said his 20-year-old son played for the Broncos for just over four years and had served as team captain for the past two-and-a-half years.

He said his family is seeking solace in one another. “It’s hard,” Mr. Schatz said. “I’ve got four other kids and they’re here, which is nice.”

Colin Brochu and his wife Amanda billeted Logan Schatz starting last summer and were struck at the easy way he fit into their family, immediately becoming a big-brother figure to their 13-year-old son.

“The first night he was here, he walked in and he was checking the fridge to see what we had for leftovers,” he said in the family kitchen in Humboldt.

“It made it really easy not to have the awkward moments. He was comfortable here, which made us comfortable with him here.”

Logan Schatz​, the Humboldt Broncos' captain who was killed after an April 6 bus crash, with the children of his billets on the team's family day skate.

Logan’s teammate, Jaxon Joseph, the son of a former Edmonton Oiler, was among the leading scorers in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. His former team, the Surrey Eagles, confirmed in a statement that Joseph was killed.

Alicia Wack posted on Facebook, and confirmed to The Globe, that her cousin Stephen Wack, a 21-year-old defenceman, was among the dead.

Her post is an emotional eulogy to a much-loved family member who “made the best gingerbread houses, enjoyed walking anywhere and everywhere and absolutely lived and breathed hockey.”

“The little things he did to show his love meant more to me than he could ever know. My heart is destroyed.”

Brothers Xavier and Isaac Labelle grew up side by side, whether playing intricate duets together at the piano or on the ice, where Xavier played a rigorous defence while his older brother tended goal.

They started the hockey season playing on the Broncos together, but Isaac was traded to Manitoba early in the season. Xavier remained on the team, and was one of those killed in Friday’s crash.

“We grew up playing together our whole lives. I just can’t believe what happened last night,” said Isaac Labelle, from his home in Saskatoon on Saturday night. “It’s a tragedy for everyone involved.”

Last Sunday, Isaac Labelle stopped in Humboldt to visit his brother and another close friend on the team, Logan Hunter, on his way back to Saskatoon. The three men went to Boston Pizza and ate wings and cactus cut fries for Easter Dinner. Mr. Hunter also perished in the crash.

“That was the best choice I made in my life. I’ll always hold that close to my heart.”

Tyler Bieber, a play-by-play announcer and a reporter with Humboldt’s CHBO radio, died in the crash. He was on assignment with Brody Hinz, a young stats keeper for the league.

In a Facebook post, station manager Brian Kusch described Mr. Bieber and Mr. Hinz as “two amazing people,” writing: “Tyler was the heartbeat of the station and Brody was only getting started in his career. Thoughts go out to all the family and friends of everyone who lost a loved one from this.”

Bus driver Glen Doerksen were also among the people who were killed. Mr. Doerksen’s employer, Charlie’s Charters, posted about the driver’s death on Facebook. Another team he drove for, the Kinistino Tigers, also issued a statement.

“In talking to him, he spoke at length of his time in rinks with his own family and now how much he enjoyed being able to take and watch other teams from minor, to senior to SJHL to their hockey games,” a spokesperson for the Tigers wrote on Facebook.

“We will never forget the smile on your face as we left Allan after winning the Championship and got you to give ‘two honks for the Cup,“’ they wrote.

The manager of Mr. Herold’s previous team, the Regina Pat Canadians, confirmed his death to The Canadian Press. The defenceman would have turned 17 on Thursday.

John Smith noted that Mr. Herold played for the Regina team until just weeks ago, but was sent to join the Broncos for their playoff round when the Pat Canadians’ season wrapped up.

Mr. Smith described Mr. Herold as a hard worker and a good leader, noting that Mr. Herold was team captain for the 2017-2018 season.

The Kelowna Rockets said in a news release that former Tacoma Rockets captain Scott Thomas lost his son Evan Thomas, a forward who was 18 and in his rookie season with the Broncos.

Assistant coach Mark Cross was also reported among the dead by Graeme Cross, who said in an online tribute that his cousin was a caring and generous young man with an amazing smile.

Most of the players are from Saskatchewan and Alberta. In a province as spread out as Saskatchewan, teams often travel three or more hours in brutal winter conditions to get to the rink, where 5,000 fervid fans can show up in towns with populations just over double that.

STARS, which operates air ambulances throughout the prairies, dispatched three helicopters, which together airlifted four patients to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Hassan Masri, an intensive care unit doctor at the Royal University Hospital, said the facility went into Code Orange, alerting staff to expect mass casualties.

As one patient after another arrived, the emergency department was both chaotic and organized. He said he felt few emotions amid the madness.

“Most of us have never really witnessed anything like that in our careers,” he said.

Dr. Masri, whose parents are Syrian and who had volunteered with Doctors Without Borders in Syria in 2012, said the scene in Saskatoon on Friday night was similar to a war zone.

He recalled delivering news of horrific injuries to distraught parents, only to see them smile with relief to learn their children were alive.

By 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, when patients had been stabilized, he stopped to look around. Parents, siblings and medical personnel were in tears. Mothers tried to cuddle sons lying on stretchers.

Police say the bus was travelling northbound along Hwy. 35 and the tractor trailer was travelling westbound on Hwy 335.

Google Maps images from the intersection show the bus’s route northbound on Highway 35 has the right of way through the intersection. East-west traffic crossing that route along Highway 335 has a stop sign in both directions.

The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Ian Boxall is a councillor in the rural municipality where the accident occurred and lives about eight kilometres from the scene. He said Saturday that there has been a fatal crash at that intersection before, and that he will be lobbying for safety improvements.

“There are stop signs and I’m certain that they’re lit, flashing red. Even in the dark there’s a street light there, but it wasn’t dark at the time so that doesn’t play into it,” Mr. Boxall said.

At the community rink where the team has its home ice, and at the local curling rink, chairs were being set out to accommodate more than 3,000 people who are expected to attend a vigil and service for the team.

Many people wandered in and out of the arena during the morning. Multiple crisis workers were assisting in a separate area.

A memorial sits at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Flowers were placed on the stairs in the rink stands. The railing were wrapped in yellow and green ribbon to honour the team. A memorial on the steps inside the arena continued to grow, with cars, flowers, balloons and Teddy bears. There was even a box of Kraft dinner.

Logan Knutson, 15, fought back tears as he laid a bouquet on the stairs.

“I lost a couple of buddies,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Saturday that said the entire country was in shock and mourning.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare. No one should ever have to see their child leave to play the sport they love and never come back,” the statement said.

“Our national hockey family is a close one, with roots in almost every town – small and big – across Canada. Humboldt is no exception, and today the country and the entire hockey community stands with you.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said his province was reeling from the tragedy, which has cast a wide net that stretches across Canada. Mr. Moe said the province often feels like a tightly knit small town.

“The bonds are strong, and there is no place where they are stronger than in our hockey arenas — the heart of so many communities in this province,” he told a news conference Saturday afternoon

“And today, our heart is broken.”

Isaac Labelle said and his family went to two games in Humboldt last week to cheer the Broncos on during their playoff run.

A day later, Isaac Labelle – like so many others in the community and around the entire country – was still trying to process what happened, to make sense of the magnitude and senselessness of the loss.

“There are no real words that I can say that describe what I’m feeling. It’s – ,” his voice trailed off for a moment.

“It’s awful what happened. I feel so bad for everybody. I know I’m not the only one suffering, and there’s other people out there. Everyone is coming together, and we’re going to get through this. All of us.”