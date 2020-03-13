Weapons threat forces closure of more than 30 schools in Cape Breton

Some schools in Cape Breton are closed today as police investigate what school authorities have described as a credible weapons threat to students and staff.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education oversees more than 30 elementary and high schools.

School authorities said the decision was made after consultations with Cape Breton Regional Police.

The school board issued a statement saying no other details would be released as police are investigating.

As well, the statement said the shutdown was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

