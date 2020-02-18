Weather conditions hamper search for boy who fell into Lake Erie over the weekend

 Skip to main content

PORT DOVER, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police say weather conditions continue to hamper a search for a nine-year-old boy who fell into Lake Erie over the weekend.

Investigators say three children were at the shore near Port Dover, Ont. on Saturday afternoon when two of them were swept into the icy lake by a wave.

They say the third child, a 10-year-old girl, ran to the road and flagged down a car to ask for help.

Police say a man and woman got out of the car and went out onto the ice to the water’s edge and were able to rescue one of the children, an eight-year-old boy.

They say the other child did not resurface.

Provincial police, the U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency crews were called in to help with the search but police say dangerous weather conditions kept them from going into the water.

The rescue operation was called off Saturday night and recovery efforts began Sunday morning, but police say conditions remained too dangerous to enter the water.

Recovery crews were able to get closer to the water’s edge on Monday, but rough waters and high winds are preventing them from going into the water today. Police say a shoreline search is underway instead.

Related topics

