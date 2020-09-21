 Skip to main content
Canada

Weather warnings issued as Hurricane Teddy on track to hit Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken on Sept. 18, 2020, at 12:20 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Teddy, centre, in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Canadian Press

Weather warnings have been issued for virtually all of Atlantic Canada as hurricane Teddy advances toward the East Coast.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Atlantic coastlines of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, where the storm will bring strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf on Tuesday night – and could make landfall early Wednesday.

The storm’s expected track now encompasses almost all of mainland Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, eastern P.E.I. and the western half of Newfoundland.

Though Teddy will likely transition to a large and intense post-tropical storm as it closes in on the region, it is expected to churn out gusts of between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour.

Wind warnings are in effect for the Atlantic coast of mainland Nova Scotia for Tuesday, when the winds are expected to reach 90 km/h during the day.

The highest rainfall amounts are likely to be north and west of Teddy’s eventual track, with some areas getting as much as 75 to 100 millimetres.

Rain ahead of Teddy will likely reach Nova Scotia by Tuesday afternoon and will continue in many areas into Wednesday.

At 8:30 a.m. Atlantic time Monday, the Category 2 hurricane was about 200 kilometres southeast of Bermuda, producing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometres per hour.

