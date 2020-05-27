Wednesday’s coronavirus news roundup: Ontario extends emergency orders through June 9

The Ontario government is extending its emergency orders for COVID-19 until June 9.

Premier Doug Ford said the extension is meant to keep people safe during the pandemic and to maintain progress in containing the coronavirus.

Current orders include the closure of playgrounds, swimming pools and bars and restaurants except for take-out and delivery. The emergency orders also restrict gatherings to no more than five people.

Ontario has been in a state of emergency since March 17.

– The Canadian Press

7:19 a.m. EDT

Asylum seekers in Quebec question plan to offer refuge to those who work in long-term care

Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s promise to review the status of asylum seekers working in long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic raises more questions than it answers, advocates say.

In a seeming reversal of an earlier stance, Legault said this week that asylum seekers who are working in the health-care system could be eligible for a path to citizenship as immigrants instead of through the federal refugee system.

Legault said Monday he had asked his immigration minister to review the cases “one by one,” to see if they qualify as immigrants.

“It’s a way of telling them, ‘Thank you,’” Legault said.

Advocates estimate hundreds of newcomers are recruited to work in long-term care homes due to an abundance of jobs and a relatively short training period.

While Legault’s announcement is a seeming victory, advocates say it’s too early to celebrate.

Frantz Andre, the spokesman for a group representing people without immigration status, says the feeling among asylum seekers he’s spoken to has been “more upset than happy.”

He said he’s been fielding non-stop calls from asylum seekers, some of whom work in other essential services such as food-processing or security.

“They say, ‘Why the (long-term care) workers, why not me?’” Andre said in a phone interview.

He said even those who could be eligible for permanent residence are disappointed to learn that, rather than being approved automatically, they may have to go through another immigration hearing, which many find deeply traumatizing.

– The Canadian Press

4:04 a.m. EDT

Equipment ordered to help fight spread of COVID-19 won’t meet current demand, but will help prepare for second wave

A high-profile announcement by the Liberals this week that automotive giant General Motors would make 10 million medical masks omitted a detail that speaks to the long road ahead in Canada’s fight against COVID-19.

Those masks will be made over the next year.

So too will much of the millions of gloves, gowns, and litres of hand sanitizer that are part of the federal government’s bulk buy of crucial personal protective gear needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Though goods are being handed out as soon as they do arrive in Canada — 42 plane loads to date, the government said this week — the reality is many of the orders being placed won’t meet the demand created by the current outbreak of COVID-19.

But the bigger issue is the next one.

“The analysis is that there is an unpredictability about the way in which the virus may spread in the coming months,” said federal procurement minister Anita Anand in an interview with The Canadian Press this week.

“As a result our approach has been to order supplies over and above the requests of the provinces and territories so that if there is a second wave and we do need ventilators, for example, we are prepared.”

At the outset of the pandemic’s arrival in Canada, the issue of how many ventilators Canada had was of pressing concern.

Hospitals, provinces and the federal government scrambled to order the equipment. Nearly 30,000 ventilators were ordered by Ottawa alone, but only 203 have arrived so far.

However, physical distancing efforts did largely spare a crush at hospitals, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said this week.

– The Canadian Press

