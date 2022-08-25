Wendy's Canada updated its logo in support of CTV News' former host Lisa LaFlamme and others who choose not to hide their grey hair, Aug. 25, 2022.Twitter

Wendy’s Canada is the latest brand showing its support for Lisa LaFlamme in the wake of CTV News ousting the host after 35 years with the network.

On Thursday, the restaurant chain tweeted a new profile photo featuring its mascot wearing grey hair in lieu of her iconic red pigtails.

“Because a ⭐️ is a ⭐️ regardless of hair colour,” the brand wrote, before mentioning Ms. LaFlamme in a hashtag.

Shortly after the former host’s dismissal was announced, a senior CTV official said Michael Melling, head of CTV News, had raised questions about Ms. LaFlamme’s hair on multiple occasions – asking who had approved the decision to “let Lisa’s hair go grey” in a meeting.

CTV’s parent company, Bell Media, said Ms. LaFlamme’s removal was a business decision intended to meet changing viewer habits, though it did not elaborate. It has since announced an independent review of its newsroom.

More than a week after the news broke, discussions about sexism and ageism in the workplace continue to take place on social media. Now, major brands are joining in the conversation to show their support for the former host and others who choose not to hide their grey hair.

On Sunday, Dove Canada launched a marketing campaign called #KeepTheGrey in support of women being able to age “on their own terms.”

“Women with grey hair are being edged out of the workplace,” the beauty brand wrote on its social-media channels, before encouraging its followers to turn their profile pictures greyscale to join the campaign.

On Thursday, Dove responded to Wendy’s new photo, tweeting “Looks beautiful, Wendy!”

Ms. LaFlamme, who has been the face of CTV’s national broadcast since 2011, posted a two-minute video to Twitter on Aug. 15 in which she said she was told on June 29 that the network was ending her contract.

“I’m still shocked and saddened,” she said. “At 58, I still thought I’d have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives. Instead, I leave CTV humbled by the people who put their faith in me to tell their story.”

Omar Sachedina will replace Ms. LaFlamme on Sept. 5. Mr. Sachedina is a national-affairs correspondent for CTV News who joined the network in 2009.

