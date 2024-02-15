Open this photo in gallery: Sûreté du Quebec police outside an apartment in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., west of Montreal, where multiple people were stabbed, on Feb. 15.Peter Mccabe/The Canadian Press

Quebec police said an armed assailant killed two people and seriously injured another Thursday in a knife attack in a residential building.

The Sûreté du Québec, the provincial police force, said in a news release that the attack happened in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a community of about 43,000 people west of Montreal.

The news release says the force was called to the building shortly before noon. Officers found two women dead at the scene, while a third victim, a 70-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was arrested and transported to a hospital to treat minor injuries, the release says.

Police shared no information on the identity of the victims or the suspect, nor about the motive behind the assault.

Jasmine Sharma, a municipal councillor representing the district where the attack occurred, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and thanked first responders and police in a post on social media.

“In these difficult times, let us stand in solidarity with each other and do not hesitate to support each other,” Ms. Sharma wrote. “Together, we will overcome this ordeal and continue to make our neighbourhood a safe and welcoming place for all.”

François Bonnardel, Quebec’s Public Security Minister, wrote on X: “Disturbing situation in Vaudreuil. My thoughts go first to the victims, their families and also to nearby citizens.”