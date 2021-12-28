A couple walks in Vancouver as an Arctic air cold weather front hit Canada's western provinces in Vancouver on Dec. 27.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

There will be no respite from frigid temperatures until the end of the week for most of Western Canada as arctic wind chills blanket the area, sending temperatures plummeting.

Environment Canada says most of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, along with parts of Manitoba and Ontario, are still under extreme cold warnings with wind chills plunging down to -50 C in some areas.

Environment Canada says the frigid arctic air mass enveloping southern parts of Saskatchewan won’t let up until the end of the week.

The weather agency says most of Alberta will see extreme cold conditions with wind chills ranging between -40 C and -45 C.

It says temperatures in Vancouver with wind chill will be near or below -20 C as arctic winds blow across the region.

Environment Canada says the cold wind chill in Vancouver will moderate during the day on Wednesday as temperatures increase.

