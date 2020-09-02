Western University frat cancels unofficial frosh week after discussions with school

Western University says one of its fraternities has cancelled plans to hold an unofficial version of frosh week.

The Delta Upsilon frat house had reportedly issued a social media invite for students to join “faux week” – a play on the popular freshman orientation period, or “O-Week,” that takes place in universities every September.

The social media post has since been deleted, and the fraternity did not respond to requests for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

But a screen shot captured by CBC News shows the frat calling it a “crime” to cancel frosh week activities.

Western’s associate vice president of student experience says the organization has decided to cancel its plans after being contacted by the university.

Jennifer Massey notes that Western “does not officially recognize fraternities or sororities and has never had affiliations or formal relationships with them.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.